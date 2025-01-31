Bosses at artificial intelligence companies aren’t worried about the end of the world or the start of government regulations. Their biggest worry is more mundane: finding enough electricity to keep servers running at data centers.

That, coupled with growing purchases of electric cars and heat pumps, is creating skyrocketing demand after decades of stagnant or shrinking growth in Europe and the United States.

The biggest bottleneck for utilities to meet that demand isn’t necessarily generating power but delivering it. Building out the grid further is a costly and time-consuming endeavor. That provides an opportunity for startups to develop and deploy grid-enhancing technologies, including pumping more power through cables.