The policies of President Donald Trump will fail to hold back progress in transitioning away from high-carbon energy sources, according to analysts at Citigroup.

Despite the Trump administration’s determination to shred Biden-era climate protections, there remains a "sense of optimism” that the energy transition will prevail, Citigroup ESG analysts led by Anita McBain wrote in a note.

The energy transition is more advanced today than during Trump’s first term, and the desire to generate cheap, secure sources of power fit the "smart, technologically innovative, policy-supportive, and economically viable solutions” that green energy offers, they said.