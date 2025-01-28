Honda is looking to capture half of the world’s market for motorcycles as industrywide sales of two-wheelers, both gas and electric, are tipped to reach 60 million units annually by 2030.

Honda’s global motorcycle sales are forecast to reach 20.2 million for the fiscal year ending this March, the company said during a briefing Tuesday, which would give it a share of about 40%.

Honda hopes to eventually claim 50% of the market, including electric bikes. Growth will particularly come from a region Honda calls the Global South — primarily India, Indonesia and the Philippines, as well as Brazil and other countries in South and Central America. It didn’t give a time frame for that aspiration.