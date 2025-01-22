Tokyo Gas will look for more opportunities to invest in the United States, following a series of acquisitions it’s already made in the country.

Japan’s biggest gas utility will hunt for a variety of potential investments, not limited to upstream sectors like shale gas and renewable energy, Tokyo Gas President Shinichi Sasayama said in an interview. The company will consider midstream targets, like marketing and trading assets, as well as battery projects, he said.

"Among our overseas businesses, North America is an especially important growth market for us,” Sasayama said, adding that investments that can withstand volatility and be profitable will be the focus.