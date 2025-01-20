Cryptocurrency executives swilled cocktails and danced to rap superstar Snoop Dogg on Friday night as they celebrated the approaching inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, whose administration has promised major changes in crypto policy. After years of butting heads with Washington policymakers, executives from crypto companies including Crypto.com, Kraken, and Exodus partied at the first-ever crypto inauguration ball held at the 90-year-old Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium beneath towering 62-foot (19-meter) columns.

Clad in black tie and ball gowns, guests noshed on miniature lobster rolls and Trump's favored McDonald's burgers and fries, according to social media posts and two attendees. In addition to Snoop Dogg, the entertainment lineup featured rappers Rick Ross and Soulja Boy, the attendees said.

One of many Washington celebrations ahead of Trump's Monday swearing-in, the crypto gala marks a stunning turnaround for an industry that has been in the Biden administration's crosshairs. Two years ago, it looked to be on the brink of extinction amid the collapse of FTX. Trump, who did not attend the gala, courted crypto campaign cash with promises to be a "crypto president," and is expected next week to issue executive orders aimed at reducing crypto regulatory roadblocks and promoting the widespread adoption of digital assets.