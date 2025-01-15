Suzuki Motor is making full-fledged efforts to produce biogas fuel for automobiles using cow feces in India.

The automaker is focusing on means other than electric vehicles for realizing carbon neutrality, or the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to net zero.

Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki and other company executives visited a dairy farm in the state of Gujarat, western India, on Dec. 25 where feces of cows are collected and put into a fermentation tank to extract methane gas. The gas is used as fuel for cooking while the fecal residue is used as organic fertilizer.