Real wages in Japan fell for a fourth consecutive month in November as inflation continued to eat away at nominal increases, adding yet another complication to the country's rate outlook.

As some food prices and utility rates increased, inflation-adjusted real wages dropped 0.3% from a year earlier in November, according to data released by the labor ministry Thursday.

Nominal wages in November rose by 3%, a 35th straight month of increases. Base salaries jumped by 2.7%, the most in 32 years.