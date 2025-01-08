Almost 100 companies were delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2024, the most in a decade, as standards were tightened and investors became more demanding.

The high number of delistings was also related to the desire to avoid activist investors.

According to TSE data, 94 companies were delisted from the Tokyo exchange last year, the highest number since it merged with the Osaka Securities Exchange in 2013. A total of 61 companies were delisted in 2023, and 77 in 2022.