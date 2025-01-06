The task of providing elderly care for the growing number of Chinese baby boomers may be a headache for Beijing, but a Singaporean hospital operator sees it as an evergreen opportunity.

With more than 400 million Chinese set to enter their 60s over the coming decade, Singapore-based Perennial Holdings is betting on sound returns for investors able to meet the demand for premium care and services for this group, who were born in the country’s tumultuous 1960s but fortunate enough to reap the benefits of its stellar economic rise in the past few decades.

"When people have a certain level of income, they are used to a certain level of medical treatment. It cannot be totally catered for by the government," Perennial’s chairman and chief executive officer Pua Seck Guan said in an interview.