Japanese stocks are poised to reach new record highs in 2025, driven by corporate governance reforms and robust earnings, according to equities strategists.

After a roller coaster ride last year that saw the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average and the Topix index surpass peaks that had stood for more than three decades, the gauges are projected to advance by a median 7.8% and 8.6%, respectively, from last year’s close, according to a survey conducted by Bloomberg.

Despite pressure from likely interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan and uncertainty caused by Donald Trump’s presidency in the U.S., analysts see better corporate earnings as Japan transitions to a growth economy from a deflationary one.