The U.S. Treasury Department was hacked by a Chinese state-sponsored actor through a third-party software service provider, according to a letter the agency sent to Congress on Monday.
Treasury described the intrusion as a "major cybersecurity incident,” since it was attributed to a state-sponsored actor, according to the letter.
Treasury was notified on Dec. 8 by a third-party software provider, BeyondTrust, that hackers had gained access "to a key used by the vendor to secure a cloud-based service used to remotely provide technical support for Treasury Departmental Offices (DO) end users,” according to the letter.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.