U.S. President-elect Donald Trump thrust himself into the high-stakes fight over the fate of TikTok in the United States by urging the Supreme Court to pause a law that would ban the social media platform if it isn’t sold by its Chinese parent company.

Trump said the court should give him time after his Jan. 20 inauguration to "seek a negotiated resolution” of the dispute. He didn’t take a firm position on the constitutionality of the law that’s set to take effect Jan. 19, though he said it raised "sweeping and troubling” free speech concerns.

Trump told the justices that only he "possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national security concerns expressed by the government.”