Honda and Nissan may merge to form the world’s No. 3 auto group, achieving the scale needed to go up against foreign competition and make massive investments into advanced electric vehicle technologies.

“I think this move reflects the current industry trend where automakers need to scale up to prepare for competition that involves autonomous driving and EVs," said Atsushi Osanai, a professor at Waseda Business School.

According to press reports Wednesday morning, the two Japanese carmakers are in discussions to consolidate under a holding company. The reports also said that Mitsubishi Motors, which has been working closely with Nissan since 2016, might join the grouping.