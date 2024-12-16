Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disneyland and related facilities, plans to venture into cruise operations, seeking to establish a business that sustains medium- to long-term growth.

Over 40 years after opening its first theme park in the Maihama coastal area of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, the company faces limited opportunities for further park expansion following a series of large-scale development projects.

The company aims to develop the cruise ship tour business into a new revenue stream, reducing its reliance on the Maihama operations.