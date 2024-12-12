Bank of Japan officials see little cost to waiting before raising interest rates while still being open to a hike next week depending on data and market developments, according to people familiar with the matter.

Even if the BOJ decides to wait until January or a little longer, authorities see it as not entailing a huge cost because signs point to little risk that inflation might overshoot, the people said. At the same time, some officials are not against a rate hike at this meeting if it is proposed, according to the people.

The yen weakened against the dollar following the report, after some whipsawing. It briefly hit ¥152.52 against the greenback around 6:35 p.m. in Tokyo, after earlier trading at around ¥151.60.