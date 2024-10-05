Twenty-two Japanese utilities and trading houses are joining an initiative that aims to leverage their buying power to curb methane emissions from liquefied natural gas supply chains, as pressure mounts globally to curb the harmful greenhouse gas.

Companies joining the Coalition for LNG Emission Abatement Toward Net Zero initiative include all of Japan’s major power utilities as well as trading firms like Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co., according to a copy of a report from the group seen by Bloomberg News.

The CLEAN partnership was launched last year in Tokyo by Jera and Korea Gas in collaboration with state-backed Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security to collect data on methane emissions from individual LNG projects. The expansion of the group could add pressure on major LNG suppliers from the US to Australia to cut methane emissions from their supply chains.