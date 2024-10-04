An increasing number of Japanese stocks are trading below book value despite corporate reforms that have attracted investor praise, suggesting managers need a bolder approach to drive shareholder wealth.
About 38% of Topix 500 companies were trading below book value as of the end of September, up from 32.2% in March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
That’s a reversal from an earlier falling trend, when the ratio dropped from 43.9% in December 2022 following the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s pressure on low valuation companies to roll out business improvement plans.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.