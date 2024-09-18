Prices of land plots have continued rising in Japan in areas where semiconductor plants are being built with support from the government, a land ministry report has shown.

In the town of Ozu in Kumamoto Prefecture — east of the town of Kikuyo, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chip foundry, decided to construct its second plant in Japan — commercial and industrial land prices logged the steepest increases of all such plots in the country in the ministry survey as of July 1, released Tuesday.

Expectations for growth in demand for semiconductors, which are widely used in automobiles, smartphones and other products, also led to the acquisition of land plots to build large-scale logistics facilities, pushing up prices in areas with easy access to airports and expressways.