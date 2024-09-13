Just over half of Bank of Japan watchers see authorities conducting their next rate hike in December, while none expect a policy move when the board meets next week, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Some 87% of 53 economists forecast that the bank will raise borrowing costs by the end of January, with 53% pegging December as the most likely month for the adjustment, according to the poll.

The results indicate that an overwhelming majority of analysts believe the market ructions in the days after the BOJ’s July 31 rate hike didn’t spook authorities enough to derail them from the normalization path.