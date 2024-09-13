The drama over a takeover proposal for Seven & I Holdings has gotten investors interested in other Japanese retailers such as Aeon, boosting their share prices.

Shares of Aeon, Japan’s third-biggest retailer in terms of market value, have extended their gains to 25% this year and reached a record high this week. The jump came as people with knowledge of the matter said Alimentation Couche-Tard is discussing improving its offer for the 7-Eleven owner. Other retail firms such as furniture seller Nitori Holdings have outperformed Japan’s overall share market.

The Seven & I news isn’t the only factor supporting Japanese shops and restaurant chains. Many of the retailers are considered relatively cheap compared with their international peers. The soaring number of tourists visiting Japan and signs of increased consumer spending domestically also are positives for the sector, while the rebounding yen is a boon too because it brings down companies’ import bills.