Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel, which is seeking to acquire U.S. Steel, said on Wednesday if its purchase goes ahead, core senior management as well as a majority of board members at the U.S. company would be U.S. citizens.

The announcement follows Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris this week echoing U.S. President Joe Biden's concern over the $15 billion deal, saying that U.S. Steel "should remain American-owned and American-operated."

Harris joined former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, in opposing the planned acquisition. Trump has repeatedly vowed to block the move if elected. Both the Harris and Trump campaigns are jostling for votes from blue-collar workers in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, where U.S. Steel is based.