Gov. Kazuo Ueda will face intense market scrutiny Friday after the Bank of Japan’s rate hike and his clear hawkish signals contributed to a meltdown in global financial markets earlier this month.

Ueda is scheduled to respond to questions from lawmakers in the Lower House in the morning, followed by another session in the Upper House in the afternoon. Each session is set to last 2½ hours.

The unusual hearing, taking place when the broader parliament isn’t in session, was called by lawmakers insisting on an explanation from the BOJ.