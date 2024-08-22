The head of Apple’s App Store is leaving as part of a reorganization of the lucrative division, which has drawn regulatory scrutiny over concerns it wields too much power in the mobile software market.

Matt Fischer, a vice president who has run the App Store business since 2010, is leaving the iPhone maker in October, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified because the changes haven’t been announced. The App Store division is being split into two teams: one overseeing Apple’s own store and another responsible for alternative app distribution.

Phil Schiller, the executive who is ultimately responsible for the App Store, is making the changes in response to regulators forcing Apple to allow alternative stores and payment methods for apps on the iPhone, iPad and the company’s other devices.