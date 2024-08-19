Shares in Seven & I Holdings, one of Japan’s biggest retailers, surged after the firm said it had received a buyout proposal from Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard, in what would be the largest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.

The "confidential, preliminary” offer will be examined by an independent committee and the board of directors has made no determination at this time whether to accept or reject it, the retailer said in a statement Monday.

Seven & I’s statement came shortly after the Nikkei newspaper reported the buyout offer, which it said would have to be at least ¥5 trillion ($34.3 billion) or more, given Seven & I’s market capitalization.