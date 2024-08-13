Japanese shares led the rise of Asian stocks on Tuesday on the back of a steady yen, with traders awaiting data including the U.S. inflation report to gauge the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook after volatile moves last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose more than 2% in early trading following a holiday on Monday, a welcome relief after last week's wild swings that began with a massive sell-off spurred by a rising yen and fears of a U.S. recession.

Oil prices eased in early trading after a 3% jump in the previous session as investors kept an eye on widening conflict in the Middle East, which could tighten global crude supplies. Demand for safe assets lifted gold prices.