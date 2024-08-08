From school teachers to maritime workers, Japan’s civil servants will likely see the biggest salary increases in over three decades, in a development expected to help spur a recovery in consumer demand.

The National Personnel Authority recommended Thursday a 2.76% increase in the average monthly base pay for public servants in the current fiscal year, in what would be the largest gain since 1992. Total wages should rise by around 4.4%, according to the proposal.

The personnel authority also suggested a substantial boost in starting salaries for national civil servants, an indication that the competition to secure personnel is heating up as the nation’s chronic labor shortage persists. It proposed a 14.6% raise for incoming workers who graduated from universities, compared with a 6% increase for such workers in the previous year.