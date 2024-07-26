Four months into a three-year plan meant to reinvigorate Nissan, CEO Makoto Uchida is already struggling.

On Thursday, Nissan slashed its operating-profit outlook to ¥500 billion ($3.3 billion) for the year through March 2025, down from its prior forecast of ¥600 billion — and far more than analysts had expected — due to weak sales in Japan and the United States.

The cut triggered two days of declines in the company’s shares, with the stock falling as much as 11.2% over Thursday and Friday, on track for the biggest two-day fall since February.