Nvidia has cleared Samsung Electronics' fourth-generation high bandwidth memory, or HBM3 chips, for use in its processors for the first time, three people briefed on the matter said.

But it is somewhat of a muted greenlight as Samsung's HBM3 chips will, for now, only be used in a less sophisticated Nvidia graphics processing unit (GPU), the H20, which has been developed for the Chinese market in compliance with U.S. export controls, the people said.

It was not immediately clear if Nvidia would use Samsung's HBM3 chips in its other artificial intelligence processors or if the chips would have to pass additional tests before that could happen, they added.