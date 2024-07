The number of bankruptcies in Japan is on the rise this year as companies are hit by a triple whammy of soaring costs, labor shortages and the end of pandemic-related financial support.

In the first half of 2024, the number of companies going bankrupt rose 22% year-on-year to 4,887, the highest since 2014, according to Teikoku Databank.

If the situation doesn’t improve, Japan could have 10,000 bankruptcies by the end of the year.