U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Huawei Technologies' latest phone shows that China remains behind on cutting-edge chip technology.

In an interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes, Raimondo downplayed the company’s claims of a breakthrough and said the technology gap shows the Biden administration’s success in imposing export controls on China.

While Raimondo was visiting China in August, Shenzhen-based Huawei unveiled a smartphone powered by a homegrown advanced 7-nanometer chip, technology that’s generations ahead of where the U.S. hoped to halt China’s advances.