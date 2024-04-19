With this week’s $6.4 billion deal by the U.S. and South Korean chipmaker Samsung Electronics to draw semiconductor expertise to American shores, the administration of President Joe Biden has highlighted another win under the CHIPS and Science Act.

On Monday, Samsung became the latest beneficiary of the Biden administration’s efforts to shore up precarious supply chains and protect its national security interests amid geopolitical concerns over Chinese chip advances.

From a new facility in Texas, Samsung will produce chips for aerospace, consumer technology and automotive applications, the company announced. One of the world’s leading advanced chipmakers, Samsung has also committed to directly manufacture semiconductors in the U.S. for the Department of Defense.