Thailand is steering an initiative for a joint-visa program with countries that together hosted about 70 million tourists last year as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ramps up initiatives to attract more long-haul and high-spending travelers.

Srettha — who’s pledged to elevate Thailand’s status as a tourism hot spot into an aviation and logistics hub — has discussed the idea of a Schengen-type visa, which allows free travel around the border-free zone within Europe, with his counterparts in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam in recent months.

The plan is meant to ensure seamless mobility for travelers among the six neighboring countries.