Space junk removal startup Astroscale is targeting a Tokyo listing as early as June, sources said, taking the high-profile venture public in a sector with out-of-this-world prospects and down-to-Earth risk.

The 11-year-old Japanese company spoke to overseas institutional investors in March to gather feedback before making a decision on a listing, said two people familiar with the matter, declining to be identified as the information is not public.

The lead managers are Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Mizuho Securities, the people plus a third person said.