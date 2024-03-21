Japan's Nikkei share average hit a record high on Thursday and the yen rebounded from a four-month low, after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its easing path despite recent heated inflation readings.

The Fed's policy direction contrasts sharply with the Bank of Japan (BOJ), which on Tuesday ended eight years of extraordinary stimulus measures with its first rate hike since 2007.

However, BOJ Gov, Kazuo Ueda reiterated that policy would remain broadly accommodative for the time being, in comments to parliament on Thursday.