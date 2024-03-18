Every year in Japan, an estimated 200,000 metric tons of waste oil is generated during the production of cooking oil, a process in which vegetable oil is refined to produce an edible product.

While most of this waste oil ends up being incinerated, a startup under Tohoku University in Sendai is using its proprietary technology to extract useful compounds out of it to produce biofuel and other products.

Phytochemical Products, set up with the aim of turning the recycling of resources into a business — by making use of materials that would otherwise be discarded — operates out of Tohoku University’s new campus in Aobayama, in Sendai's Aoba Ward.