Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed above the psychological level of 40,000 for the first time, opening the door to further gains in its historic rally.

The blue-chip gauge rose as much as 0.9% to 40,258.41 on Monday, a fresh intraday record. Tech shares including chipmaking gear producer Tokyo Electron, which have helped drive gains over the past year, were among best performers.

The broader Topix index also advanced but remains about 6% below the record it set more than three decades ago before Japan’s asset-price bubble burst. Both the Nikkei and the Topix found support from U.S. consumption data, which added to expectations that the Federal Reserve may be able to cut interest rates as early as June — a boon to global sentiment.