Japan's financial watchdog is considering obliging companies listed on the top-tier section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange to disclose information on greenhouse gas emissions throughout their supply chains.

The Financial Services Agency will set up a panel this month to work out the details of the envisioned policy in support of global efforts to accelerate decarbonization, according to its plan proposed at a meeting of the Financial System Council.

One option would be to first target major firms facing increasing scrutiny by global institutional investors, rather than applying the envisaged rule to all of the roughly 1,600 companies listed on the Prime Market at once, according to the government plan.