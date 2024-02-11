Ukraine intends to sign a "full range" of agreements with Japan at a reconstruction conference in Tokyo later this month to spur investment and boost economic cooperation between the countries, its Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said recently.

Shmyhal is set to lead his country's delegation at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction on Feb. 19 where discussions will take place on rebuilding the country from the war damage sustained since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

In the exclusive interview with Kyodo News in Kyiv on Thursday, the prime minister said his country is "interested in comprehensive cooperation with Japanese business," adding he sees "huge potential" for the relationship between Japanese companies and Ukraine.