World Bank President Ajay Banga is not short on ambition when it comes to his vision for growing the global financial institution in order to realize its new climate-focused agenda.

“We're going to need to become a bigger bank to be able to meet some of the challenges ahead of us,” he said Monday during his first official visit to Japan since assuming the position in June 2023.

The bank’s mission under Banga’s leadership is to “eradicate poverty on a livable planet,” and he said the institution had moved to “broaden the aperture by which the bank and its staff look at a problem.”