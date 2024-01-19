German renewable energy company RWE plans further expansions into Japan's offshore wind sector after winning its first project last month, and also considers South Korea a promising market, a senior executive said.

RWE, the world's second-biggest offshore wind company, won the right to build a 684-megawatt (MW) wind farm in Niigata Prefecture in a consortium with Mitsui & Co. and Osaka Gas as part of the second round of Japanese state auctions.

RWE plans to launch the farm in June 2029 and will share capital expenditures with partners based on their share, Sven Utermohlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, said on Wednesday. He declined to disclose the share and investments.