Global executives are increasingly worried about the long term viability of their businesses, a pre-Davos survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers showed, with pressures mounting from generative artificial intelligence and climate disruption.

Some 45% of more than 4,700 global CEOs surveyed do not believe their businesses will survive, barring significant changes, in the next 10 years, the "Big Four" auditor said.

"There's the 55% who think they don't have to change radically, and I would argue that's a little naive because the world is changing so fast around them," PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF) ahead of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.