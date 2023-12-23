Daihatsu said Friday it has resumed vehicle shipments in Indonesia, two days after the Japanese carmaker halted all domestic and global shipments as it was determined most models had been subjected to improper safety tests.

Indonesian authorities confirmed the safety of Daihatsu cars, as well as those produced by its local unit under the Toyota brand, and greenlit the resumption of shipments, Daihatsu said.

Indonesia is the first country to clear Daihatsu of the safety scandal. The small-car unit of Toyota also sells products in other overseas markets, including Malaysia, Thailand and Uruguay.

Daihatsu said it will continue talks with regulators in other Asian countries to resume shipments.

In its home market, the Osaka-based automaker is expected to halt production at all domestic plants by Tuesday. The production halt is expected to continue until the end of January, the Nikkei business daily reported Friday, without citing sources.

Following the Nikkei report, a Daihatsu spokesperson said the company was still holding discussions about the matter internally.

A third-party panel set up by Daihatsu said Wednesday the number of vehicles affected by the improper testing, which originally surfaced in the spring, had expanded to 64 models, including all 11 models it sells in Japan.