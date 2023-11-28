U.S. furniture company head Jordan England thinks his firm's Chinese suppliers are among the best in the game, but geopolitics and a slowing economy have pushed him to source more products from Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and Mexico.

"I'm looking to move away from it (China)," said England, CEO and co-founder of Florida-based Industry West.

"It was always 'China plus one,'" he said, referring to the diversification strategy many businesses began implementing after Washington imposed trade tariffs on Beijing in 2018 to ensure they were not wholly dependent on Chinese suppliers.