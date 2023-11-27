A new theme park that will take advantage of the outstanding forests of northern Okinawa Prefecture will open in 2025, an Osaka-based company said Monday.

The new theme park, called Junglia, will be built on a former golf course site that stretches from the village of Nakijin to the city of Nago, marketing and entertainment company Katana said.

“When people think of theme parks, they probably come up with great parks such as Tokyo Disneyland, USJ (Universal Studios Japan) and Huis Ten Bosch. But if (the new theme park) provides similar experiences as them, there would be no reason for visitors to go there when they come all the way to Okinawa,” Katana CEO Tsuyoshi Morioka said during a news conference in Tokyo.