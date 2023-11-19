SoftBank said Sunday its landline telephone services have been fully restored following a disruption since the afternoon of the previous day in parts of eastern and northern Japan.

The company said a network equipment malfunction that was believed to have affected hundreds of thousands of lines had been repaired by around 4 a.m. Sunday. It earlier said the disruption began at around 1:46 p.m. Saturday.

The disruption impacted mainly business users including retailers and hospitals in parts of the Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kanto and Koshinetsu regions.