Honda Motor will hike the pay of some U.S. employees by 11% following the United Auto Workers’ historic contract victories at its unionized Detroit competitors, according to a company memo seen by Bloomberg.

"Honda continuously reviews our total rewards packages to ensure we remain competitive within our industry,” the company’s human resources department wrote in a memo for locations including Ohio, Indiana and Georgia. "Effective Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, associates on pay progressions will receive base wage increases of 11%.”

While nonunion automakers race to boost pay and keep the union out of its gates, the UAW is trying to organize foreign-owned factories in the U.S. along with Tesla and upstart Rivian Automotive. The union has already begun seeking support at those companies.