Voice actor Armando Plata does not recall promoting a shopping mall in Bogota, narrating a porn movie or advertizing a big bank. Yet his voice comes over loud and clear: schmoozing, sighing and selling with neither permission nor payment.

It was the mild, robotic twang — rather than worry over any memory lapse — that alerted Plata to the fact his voice had been quietly cloned via artificial intelligence, robbing the veteran actor of his key asset, artistic choice and vocal rights.

"I believe that the most cloned and artificially used voice in Spanish is mine," said Plata, owner of a deep and lilting voice, 50-year audio career and president of the Colombian Association of Voice Actors.