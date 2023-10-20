U.S. drugmaker Merck will pay Daiichi Sankyo $5.5 billion (about ¥824.7 billion) to jointly develop three of its candidate cancer drugs, they said, in a deal that could be worth up to $22 billion to the Japanese firm depending on the success of the cell-targeting therapies.

Daiichi Sankyo shares closed up 14.4% in Tokyo to post their steepest gain in more than a year.

The company is aiming for at least ¥900 billion of revenue from its oncology business in the fiscal year ending in March 2026, which would represent about a fivefold increase over a three-year period.