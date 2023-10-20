Toyota said Thursday it will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles to be sold in North America from 2025, joining a growing list of automakers utilizing the industry giant's quick charging network.

The decision taken by Toyota, the world's largest automaker by volume, could solidify Tesla's technology as a de facto standard for all-electric vehicles sold in the world's second-biggest auto market after China.

Toyota said it will adopt the North American Charging Standard ports in some of its Toyota and Lexus EV model brands, including a new three-row sport utility vehicle model that will be produced at a plant in Kentucky from 2025.

Vehicles equipped with the existing Combined Charging System will also be able to utilize more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America through the use of an adapter.

Major global automakers, including General Motors and Mercedes-Benz, have already decided to adopt Tesla's standards for the region. Japanese companies Nissan and Honda have also decided to take advantage of the Tesla charging network.

The Japanese auto industry has promoted the use of CHAdeMO standards, which were developed by Japanese companies and are widely used in their home market.

However, Tesla's system is making inroads in Japan. The NACS port system was installed in June at a convenience store for the first time in the country.