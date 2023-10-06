Fast Retailing’s Uniqlo brand will be scouting for more manufacturing partners in India to rapidly expand its operations after seeing a 60% jump in sales in the world’s most-populous nation.

"Our production in India has already started exporting to other countries. We are looking at expanding our partnerships with factories and mills,” Tomohiko Sei, CEO of Uniqlo India, told reporters on Thursday in Mumbai as he inaugurated Uniqlo’s first store in India’s financial capital. "As a group, we want to grow our exports from India. As the India CEO, I want to see more local production.”

The Japanese apparel giant is currently working with over 20 sewing factories and mills in India that has enabled it to meet the federal government’s requirement of sourcing at least 30% of its inventory from local sources, according to Sei.